Uddhav Thackeray takes Shiv Sena name, symbol battle to SC; showdown tomorrow

The plea filed by the Thackeray camp stated the points raised in the petition have a direct bearing on the issues which are being considered by the SC's constitution bench. The petition contended the poll panel erred in holding that disqualification under the Tenth Schedule and proceedings under the Symbols Order operate in different spheres and that disqualification of MLAs is not based on cessation of membership of a political party.

