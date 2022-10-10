Uddhav Thackeray team releases poster with new symbol, party name

Hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) allocated an election symbol and a party name to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, the team released a poster reflecting the two. The poster shows two individuals holding the ‘flaming torch’ – the election symbol of the team – with the new party name – Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) – written under it.

