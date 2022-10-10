Uddhav Thackeray team releases poster with new symbol, party name

The Election Commission has allotted 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' as the party name to the Udhhav Thackeray faction and the ‘flaming torch’ as their election symbol
Hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) allocated an election symbol and a party name to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, the team released a poster reflecting the two. The poster shows two individuals holding the ‘flaming torch’ – the election symbol of the team – with the new party name – Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) – written under it.
