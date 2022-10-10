Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Uddhav Thackeray team releases poster with new symbol, party name

Uddhav Thackeray team releases poster with new symbol, party name

The new election symbol and party name of the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction
1 min read . 10:29 PM ISTLivemint

  • The Election Commission has allotted 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' as the party name to the Udhhav Thackeray faction and the ‘flaming torch’ as their election symbol

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) allocated an election symbol and a party name to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, the team released a poster reflecting the two. The poster shows two individuals holding the ‘flaming torch’ – the election symbol of the team – with the new party name – Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) – written under it.

Hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) allocated an election symbol and a party name to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, the team released a poster reflecting the two. The poster shows two individuals holding the ‘flaming torch’ – the election symbol of the team – with the new party name – Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) – written under it.

The Election Commission has allotted 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' as the party name to the Udhhav Thackeray faction and the ‘flaming torch’ as their election symbol.

The Election Commission has allotted 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' as the party name to the Udhhav Thackeray faction and the ‘flaming torch’ as their election symbol.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.