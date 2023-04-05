Uddhav Thackeray tried to give 'supari' to kill me, claims Union minister Narayan Rane1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 08:41 PM IST
Union minister Narayan Rane said Uddhav Thackeray had given 'supari' to kill him
Union minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray had tried to give contracts to kill him. Addressing reporters in Mumbai, the BJP MP also alleged when Thackeray was chief minister of Maharashtra (from November 2019 to June 2022), he was responsible for corruption in the procurement of medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×