Union minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray had tried to give contracts to kill him. Addressing reporters in Mumbai, the BJP MP also alleged when Thackeray was chief minister of Maharashtra (from November 2019 to June 2022), he was responsible for corruption in the procurement of medicines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Uddhav Thackeray had tried to give contracts to kill me. I used to receive calls from those people (who were given the contracts) warning me about it. Uddhav tried to give 'supari' (contract) to many people to kill me, but none of them could ever touch me. Some of them even warned me that they were being contacted for such supari," he claimed.

Rane also wondered whether Thackeray's second house, informally known as "Matoshree 2" is legally constructed.

Responding to a query on the alleged attack on a woman Shiv Sena (UBT) worker in Thane, Rane claimed she was not beaten up severely and that the issue has been blown out of proportion.

The Union minister disapproved the language used by Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana in its Marathi and Hindi editions and said he would raise a complaint in the Press Council of India.

He also slammed Thackeray, a day after the latter termed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis a "worthless" home minister.