As the Maharashtra Assembly elections are likely to be held next month, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he will support any chief ministerial candidate announced by allies Congress or NCP (SP) to "save" Maharashtra. The MVA is a coalition of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) faction.

"Party will support any CM face declared by the Congress or NCP (SP) to save Maharashtra," Thackeray said while addressing an event. Additionally, the former chief minister criticised the Maharashtra government for creating false narratives in the state through advertisements ahead of the Assembly elections.

The UBT chief also criticised the Mahayuti government's Ladki Bahin scheme wherein he alleged that the government is trying to make people betray "Maharashtra dharma" by giving their own money (through the scheme). Under the scheme, women with an annual family income of less than ₹2.5 lakh get ₹1500 per month as aid.

The scheme was inspired by Madhya Pradesh's successful 'Ladli Behna' scheme that deposits ₹1,250 monthly into the accounts of women, a move introduced by former Chief Minister and now Union Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stated that financial support under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme could potentially increase to ₹3,000 if women in the state backed his government. "If the dear sisters give strength to the government, it will even surpass ₹1,500, it will make it to ₹2,000 and even take it to ₹3,000," he said.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 The term of the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly for the current government will conclude on November 26, 2024, requiring a new government to be sworn in before that date. The election commission has yet to announce the dates for the upcoming elections.