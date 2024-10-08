Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Uddhav Thackeray's big remark on CM face ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections, says ‘party will support..’

Uddhav Thackeray's big remark on CM face ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections, says ‘party will support..’

Livemint

  • Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray shared big statement on CM face. 

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

As the Maharashtra Assembly elections are likely to be held next month, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he will support any chief ministerial candidate announced by allies Congress or NCP (SP) to "save" Maharashtra. The MVA is a coalition of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) faction.

Haryana Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates

"Party will support any CM face declared by the Congress or NCP (SP) to save Maharashtra," Thackeray said while addressing an event. Additionally, the former chief minister criticised the Maharashtra government for creating false narratives in the state through advertisements ahead of the Assembly elections.

The UBT chief also criticised the Mahayuti government's Ladki Bahin scheme wherein he alleged that the government is trying to make people betray "Maharashtra dharma" by giving their own money (through the scheme). Under the scheme, women with an annual family income of less than 2.5 lakh get 1500 per month as aid.

Jammu and Kashmir Election Results Live Updates

The scheme was inspired by Madhya Pradesh's successful 'Ladli Behna' scheme that deposits 1,250 monthly into the accounts of women, a move introduced by former Chief Minister and now Union Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stated that financial support under the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme could potentially increase to 3,000 if women in the state backed his government. "If the dear sisters give strength to the government, it will even surpass 1,500, it will make it to 2,000 and even take it to 3,000," he said.

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024

The term of the 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly for the current government will conclude on November 26, 2024, requiring a new government to be sworn in before that date. The election commission has yet to announce the dates for the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.