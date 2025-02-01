Singer Udit Narayan, who came under severe backlash for kissing female fans at a concert, has defended his act with “we are decent people” and these things should not be given too much attention. A controversy erupted after a video of Udit Narayan kissing his female fans as they clicked photos with him surfaced on social media.

The incident reportedly happened during a concert when the singer was performing “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” song from Mohra, 1994. At one point, Udit Narayan is even allegedly kissed a woman on her lips.

Udit Narayan kisses female fans at concert: Watch the video here

Downplaying the seriousness of the kissing incident, Udit Narayan blamed it on the obsessed fans while emphasising that he is a decent person.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Udit Narayan said, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain [Fans can be so crazy. We're not like that, we're decent people]”

“Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? [What’s the point of blowing this thing up now?] There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands.”