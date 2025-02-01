Singer Udit Narayan, who came under severe backlash for kissing female fans at a concert, has defended his act with “we are decent people” and these things should not be given too much attention. A controversy erupted after a video of Udit Narayan kissing his female fans as they clicked photos with him surfaced on social media.
The incident reportedly happened during a concert when the singer was performing “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” song from Mohra, 1994. At one point, Udit Narayan is even allegedly kissed a woman on her lips.
Downplaying the seriousness of the kissing incident, Udit Narayan blamed it on the obsessed fans while emphasising that he is a decent person.
Speaking with Hindustan Times, Udit Narayan said, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain [Fans can be so crazy. We're not like that, we're decent people]”
“Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? [What’s the point of blowing this thing up now?] There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands.”
Udit Narayan ended his defence with,"Yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye [This is all just obsession. You shouldn't pay so much attention to it]”
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.