Udit Narayan defends kissing female fans at concert, ‘hum decent log hain’

  • Downplaying the seriousness of the kissing incident, Udit Narayan blamed it on the obsessed fans while emphasising that he is a decent person.

Livemint
Updated1 Feb 2025, 09:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Playback singer Udit Narayan was caught kissing women at his live concert, sparking controversy(Chandrakant Paddhane)

Singer Udit Narayan, who came under severe backlash for kissing female fans at a concert, has defended his act with “we are decent people” and these things should not be given too much attention. A controversy erupted after a video of Udit Narayan kissing his female fans as they clicked photos with him surfaced on social media.

The incident reportedly happened during a concert when the singer was performing “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” song from Mohra, 1994. At one point, Udit Narayan is even allegedly kissed a woman on her lips.

Advertisement

Udit Narayan kisses female fans at concert: Watch the video here

Advertisement

Downplaying the seriousness of the kissing incident, Udit Narayan blamed it on the obsessed fans while emphasising that he is a decent person.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Udit Narayan said, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain [Fans can be so crazy. We're not like that, we're decent people]”

“Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? [What’s the point of blowing this thing up now?] There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands.”

Advertisement

Udit Narayan ended his defence with,"Yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye [This is all just obsession. You shouldn't pay so much attention to it]”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUdit Narayan defends kissing female fans at concert, ‘hum decent log hain’
First Published:1 Feb 2025, 09:02 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget