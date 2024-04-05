Ueda Says Chance of Hitting BOJ Price Target to Rise From Summer
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said he sees the possibility of achieving the central bank’s inflation target steadily rising between the summer and autumn, according to a report in the Asahi newspaper.
(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said he sees the possibility of achieving the central bank’s inflation target steadily rising between the summer and autumn, according to a report in the Asahi newspaper.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message