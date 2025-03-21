UFC fighter Conor McGregor to run for Ireland President, trolled: ‘He’s an embarrassment’

UFC star Conor McGregor announced on Thursday, March 20, that he would contest the Ireland Presidential elections, promoting his name on the immigration plank. According to the reports, Conor McGregor announced his decision to contest in the Presidential elections after meeting US President Donald Trump.

McGregor has decided to campaign as a leader in opposition to the European Migration Pact, which would create a streamlined approach to border security and immigration and speed up the asylum process for European Union members.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Conor McGregor said, “The next presidential election must take place by 11 Nov 2025. Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill. Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!.”

"For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum. Although I oppose greatly this pact, it is neither mine nor governments choice to make. It is the people of Irelands choice! Always. That is a true democracy! I would also be curious to hear our government officials reasoning for agreeing with this pact so fervently. I would love to hear the debates! Followed then by vote!," the Irish fighter said.

Advertisement

After his announcement, the UFC fighter was trolled on social media.

“Don’t let anyone tell you Ireland is proud of Conor McGregor. He’s an embarrassment,” a user said.

“Conor McGregor announces his candidacy for President of Ireland days after going to visit Donald Trump in the White House. The world has enough sexual abusers in office.”

Advertisement

“Nothing unites Irish people more than hatred of Conor McGregor,” one said.

“Glad how non-Irish people are beginning to realise how much of a scumbag Conor McGregor is. We Irish have known about it for years. He has connections to Irish criminal gangs and the far right, attacked people for no reason, always snorting some shit,” anther said.