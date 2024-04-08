Ugadi or Gudi Padwa 2024: Date, history, significance and rituals — all you need to know about the harvest festival
Ugadi or Gudi Padwa 2024: The harvest festival marks the beginning of the new year across several states. Let's have a look at the date, history, significance, rituals and wishes of this festival during the spring season.
Ugadi, the harvest festival, marks the beginning of the new year across several states in India. It is celebrated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Maharashtra and Goa mark the day's celebrations with Gudi Padwa. The first day of the Hindu calendar of Chaitra usually falls in March or April of the Gregorian calendar.