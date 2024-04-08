Ugadi, the harvest festival, marks the beginning of the new year across several states in India. It is celebrated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Maharashtra and Goa mark the day's celebrations with Gudi Padwa. The first day of the Hindu calendar of Chaitra usually falls in March or April of the Gregorian calendar.

Date

This year, Ugadi or Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 9, as per Drik Panchang. The Pratipada Tithi will start at 11:50 pm on April 8 and conclude at 10:30 pm on April 9.

History

The term Ugadi is derived from the word Yugadi which translates to ‘yug’ meaning an era, and ‘adi’ meaning something new.

In the 12th century, Indian mathematician Bhaskaracharya calibrated the onset of Ugadi as the occasion that marks the beginning of the new year, just like spring begins after the cold harsh winters.

Significance

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma created the world on this day and since then, the new year has been regionally celebrated on this day. Yugadi brings with it a new era, marking the onset of the spring season and the beginning of the new year. The people of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka celebrate the day as Ugadi while Maharashtra and Goa mark the day's celebrations with Gudi Padwa. In West Bengal, Poila Boishak is celebrated on this day.

Celebrations

People mark the day with fervour and enthusiasm and begin the festivities by taking an oil bath and consuming neem leaves. Rituals involve hoisting colourful flags. Panchanga Sravanam is observed wherein an elderly person in the family recites the forecast for the coming year based on the moon signs. People don new clothes, decorate their homes and welcome the new year during this time.

Wishes

Happy Ugadi from me and mine to you and yours. May you have a wonderful year ahead.

May this year clear all darkness from your path and help you attain success. Happy Ugadi.

Like a plate of Pachadi, may you have all kinds of flavours in the coming year. Happy Ugadi.

