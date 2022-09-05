UK and India in ‘sweet spot’: When PM-elect Liz Truss said this about UK-India ties2 min read . 06:29 PM IST
- As a Cabinet minister, UK prime minister-elect Liz Truss had said that India and her country are in a ‘sweet spot’ of the trade dynamics
United Kingdom Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss is one of the senior British politicians who are known for championing deeper India-UK strategic and economic ties. In the Boris Johnson government, Liz Truss served as the International Trade Secretary and was later promoted to Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.
As the International Trade Secretary, Liz Truss had signed off on the India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) for the Boris Johnson-led government in May 2021. Liz Truss had also visited India and held virtual talks with Piyush Goyal. During the talks, Liz Truss had described India as a “big, major opportunity".
When asked about trade dynamics, Liz Truss had said that she sees India and the United Kingdom as a “sweet spot".
"I see the UK and India in a sweet spot of the trade dynamics that are building up," said Truss soon after signing the ETP, adding, “We are looking at a comprehensive trade agreement that covers everything, from financial services to legal services to digital and data, as well as goods and agriculture."
“We think there is a strong possibility for us to get an early agreement, where we lower tariffs on both sides and start to see more goods flowing between our two countries," Liz Truss had said.
Liz Truss has been elected the new United Kingdom prime minister. She defeated Indian-origin Rishi Sunak to become the third woman prime minister to hold the reins of the country.
Liz Truss, 47, beat former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak after a leadership contest in which only about 170,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote. Liz Truss received 81,326 votes, compared with Sunak’s 60,399.
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to formally appoint Truss as Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday. The ceremony will take place at the queen’s Balmoral estate in Scotland, where the monarch is spending her summer, rather than Buckingham Palace in London.
(With agency inputs)
