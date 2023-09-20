UK calls on Meta not to roll out WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger, Instagram. Here's why1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 11:23 AM IST
Britain urges Meta not to roll out end-to-end encryption on Instagram and Facebook Messenger without safety measures to protect children from sexual abuse.
United Kingdom called on Meta not to implement end-to-end encryption on Instagram and Facebook Messenger without adequate safety measures to protect children from sexual abuse, following the passage of the Online Safety Bill in the UK Parliament on September 19, reported Reuters.