UK Deputy PM Dominic Raab resigns over probe into bullying allegations
UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has resigned over the probe into the complaints about his behaviour
British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab resigned from the government on Friday following an independent investigation into complaints that he bullied colleagues, the latest scandal to force out one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's top ministers.
