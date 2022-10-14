UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng fired5 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 05:31 PM IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, the BBC reported on Friday, shortly before she is expected to scrap parts of his economic package in a bid to survive the market and political turmoil gripping the country.