The UK has been conducting raids on Indian restaurants, nail bars, convenience stores, car washes, and other businesses as part of a UK-wide blitz aimed at tackling illegal working and strengthening border security. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said her department’s Immigration Enforcement teams had a record-breaking January arrests of 609, a rise of 73% increase from last year.

According to Gov.UK website, Immigration Enforcement teams conducted raids on 828 premises throughout January, marking a 48 percent rise that last year in the same month. The number of arrests made during the operation increased significantly ro reaching 609 demonstrating a 73 percent increase from just 352 the previous year in 2024.

It added that enforcement teams respond to illegal working intelligence in all sectors, but a significant proportion of January's was conducted in restaurants, takeaways, cafes, and the food, drink, and tobacco industries.

The Home Officie informed that in Cheshire, 10 arrests were made at vape shops, while a raid on an Indian restaurant in Humberside led to 7 arrests. Other operations in South London resulted in 6 arrests while at a grocery warehouse while 4 were detained.

‘Immigration rules must be respected’, says Cooper Copper said, “The immigration rules must be respected and enforced. For far too long, employers have been able to take on and exploit illegal migrants and too many people have been able to arrive and work illegally with no enforcement action ever taken.”

“Not only does this create a dangerous draw for people to risk their lives by crossing the Channel in a small boat, but it results in the abuse of vulnerable people, the immigration system, and our economy,” she said.

It comes as the Labour Party government’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill returns to Parliament for its second reading this week. The new legislation aims to “smash the criminal gangs” that Prime Minister Keir Starmer-led administration says undermines border security.

19,000 people removed since July 2024 Earlier on Feb 10, The Home Office took to X and said that UK removed almost 19,000 people including failed asylum seekers, foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the country since July 2024.