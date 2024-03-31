UK may pick a woman as high commissioner to India. India did it 70 years ago
SummaryLindy Cameron's appointment as the new British high commissioner in New Delhi is expected at a time of growing closeness in the India-UK relationship
NEW DELHI : Former chief of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, Lindy Cameron, is tipped to become the country’s new high commissioner to India. Should her appointment be confirmed, Cameron will be the first woman to serve as the British high commissioner in New Delhi.