UK Moves Warship to Middle East for Potential Hormuz Mission

(Bloomberg) -- The UK will deploy one of its warships to the Middle East as part of planning for a European-led mission to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz once there’s a stable ceasefire.

HMS Dragon, a Type-45 warship capable of destroying guided missiles, is likely to form part of the UK’s offer for the defensive naval mission, designed to reassure commercial ships attempting to pass through the waterway. Such a mission will only begin once sustained ceasefire or peace deal is agreed to.

“The pre-positioning of HMS Dragon is part of prudent planning that will ensure that the UK is ready, as part of a multinational coalition jointly led by the UK and France, to secure the Strait, when conditions allow,” a spokesperson for the UK Ministry of Defence said.

The move comes as Iran weighs a new proposal from the US to end the war, which has been going on for 10 weeks. The ship has just completed weapons system testing off the coast of Crete and was deployed to help defend Cyprus at the start of the conflict.

More than 40 nations are participating in planning for the UK-France military mission, with another meeting due next week. A number of the countries are expected to offer de-mining, escorting and air policing capabilities.

France recently announced it had moved its Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier to the Red Sea in a move aimed at signaling that the coalition stood ready to secure the strait.

US Awaits Iranian Response After Hormuz Clashes Strain Ceasefire

Iran effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas typically flows, after the war erupted with US and Israeli strikes in late February. The US has since imposed a naval blockade.

Despite a ceasefire between the pair, there have been clashes this week in the strait, with US forces carrying out air strikes on two empty Iranian oil tankers. They were trying to break the blockade and enter one of the country’s ports, US Central Command said on Friday.

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