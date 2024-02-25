UK MP calls London mayor Sadiq Khan 'under Islamists' control', faces suspension from parliamentary party
Britain's Conservatives suspended former deputy chairman Lee Anderson for refusing to apologize for comments, calling London's Labour mayor Sadiq Khan controlled by Islamists.
Britain's ruling Conservatives on Saturday suspended their former deputy chairman from the parliamentary party, after he refused to apologise for saying London's Labour mayor Sadiq Khan was controlled by Islamists.
