Subscribe

UK Navy fighter jet makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport

A UK Navy F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport due to low fuel. The aircraft remains at the airport.

Livemint
Updated15 Jun 2025, 12:23 PM IST
Advertisement
UK Navy jet makes emergency landing due to low fuel at Thiruvananthapuram. (Representational image)
UK Navy jet makes emergency landing due to low fuel at Thiruvananthapuram. (Representational image)

A UK Navy F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport because of low fuel. The aircraft remains there, according to a report by PTI.

Advertisement

The jet took off from an aircraft carrier and reportedly landed safely at around 9.30 pm. An emergency was declared by the airport authorities to ensure safe landing of the jet, the report said citing a person aware of the development.

"The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," the person told PTI. The aircraft is presently parked at the airport.

The refuelling of the jet will be done after approval is granted by the relevant authorities in the Central government.

 

Also Read | Air India plane crash: Moments before the tragedy, pilot gave a final message

The latest development at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport comes at a time when a helicopter travelling from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi crashed on Sunday and days after an Air India flight with 242 people on board crashed in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

 

Also Read | Air India's BIG update on Boeing 787 aircraft, some flights may be delayed

Kedarnath helicopter crash

A helicopter travelling from Kedarnath Dham that had gone missing earlier, crashed on Sunday morning, claiming 7 lives.

The mishap occurred when the chopper was going from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi and crashed at 5:20 am, as per an official statement.

“Today, at around 5:20 am, a helicopter, which was going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, has been reported to have crashed near Gaurikund. There were six passengers (5 adults and 1 child) and the pilot.The passengers in the helicopter are from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat,” it said.

 

Also Read | 7 dead as helicopter, taking devotees from Kedarnath, crashes in Uttarakhand

Air India plane crash

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at around 1:40 pm, claiming 241 lives on board.

Advertisement

After the deadly crash, Air India shared details about the incident on the social media platform X. The airline wrote, “The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. We regret to inform that, of the 242 aboard, there are 241 confirmed fatalities. The sole survivor is being treated in a hospital.”

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!
Business NewsNewsUK Navy fighter jet makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport
Read Next Story