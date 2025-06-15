UK Navy fighter jet makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport

A UK Navy F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport because of low fuel. The aircraft remains there, according to a report by PTI.

The jet took off from an aircraft carrier and reportedly landed safely at around 9.30 pm. An emergency was declared by the airport authorities to ensure safe landing of the jet, the report said citing a person aware of the development.

"The pilot reported low fuel and asked for permission to land. Everything was handled quickly and professionally," the person told PTI. The aircraft is presently parked at the airport.

The refuelling of the jet will be done after approval is granted by the relevant authorities in the Central government.

The latest development at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport comes at a time when a helicopter travelling from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi crashed on Sunday and days after an Air India flight with 242 people on board crashed in Ahmedabad.

Kedarnath helicopter crash A helicopter travelling from Kedarnath Dham that had gone missing earlier, crashed on Sunday morning, claiming 7 lives.

The mishap occurred when the chopper was going from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi and crashed at 5:20 am, as per an official statement.

“Today, at around 5:20 am, a helicopter, which was going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, has been reported to have crashed near Gaurikund. There were six passengers (5 adults and 1 child) and the pilot.The passengers in the helicopter are from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat,” it said.

Air India plane crash Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff in the Meghani Nagar area of Ahmedabad near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at around 1:40 pm, claiming 241 lives on board.

