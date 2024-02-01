UK Plans to Ease Brexit Trade Flows to Restore Northern Ireland Government
The UK plans to reduce trade friction on goods flowing between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, a move which fell short of an overhaul of Brexit rules but is still expected to persuade the Democratic Unionist Party to end its boycott of the region’s devolved government.
(Bloomberg) -- The UK plans to reduce trade friction on goods flowing between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, a move which fell short of an overhaul of Brexit rules but is still expected to persuade the Democratic Unionist Party to end its boycott of the region’s devolved government.