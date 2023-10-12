British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will likely attend the ODI World Cup 2023 cricket match between India and England which is scheduled to be played in Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium on October 29, reported HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rishi Sunak plans to visit India at the end of October for ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries which is being linked to positive outcomes, reported HT. While both sides have not officially confirmed the visit, it is expected to include a stop in Lucknow to watch the India-England game in the Cricket World Cup.

Also read: India-UK likely to sign FTA deal by October end: Report Indian and British negotiators are currently in the 14th round of talks in New Delhi after having reached a broad understanding on 24 of the 26 chapters in the proposed trade deal. If discussions continue to progress, Sunak is expected to proceed with the visit, which is tentatively scheduled to begin on October 28. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunak was in New Delhi last month for the G20 Summit and had agreed with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral meeting to work towards a free trade agreement (FTA). Sunak accepted Modi’s invitation for a bilateral visit, during that time, at “an early, mutually convenient date" as stated a release by Indian foreign ministry.

Despite narrowing differences on many issues, contentious matters are holding up the agreement. The UK is seeking increased access to the Indian market for items like dairy products, electric vehicles, and Scotch whisky. On the Indian side, concerns include rules of origin for goods and mobility for professionals. India has pointed out that many skilled workers in various sectors no longer need long-term visas as they are often deployed for shorter periods considering British side’s reluctance to go further beyond the current figure of around 100,000 work visas that are issued to Indians annually.

Also read: World Sight Day: Know theme, history and significance of the occasion While there has been substantial progress on clauses related to labour standards and sustainable business practices, some matters may require political-level interventions.“Some of the matters require interventions at the political level, which cannot be ruled out," said a person familiar with the matter as reported by HT. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!