Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / UK PM Rishi Sunak shares ‘Home Alone’-inspired video: ‘Coca Cola commercial', say netizens

UK PM Rishi Sunak shares ‘Home Alone’-inspired video: ‘Coca Cola commercial', say netizens

Written By Fareha Naaz

UK PM Rishi Sunak's Christmas skit inspired by 'Home Alone' received mixed reactions from netizens, with some appreciating his humorous approach.

UK PM Rishi Sunak, the Indian-origin British Prime Minister, celebrated Christmas by releasing a funny video inspired by 'Home Alone',

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak marked the Christmas holidays with a skit inspired by the 1990s Hollywood film ‘Home Alone.’ Rishi Sunak posted a video on Instagram and captioned it with, “Merry Christmas from Downing Street."

Also read: Rishi Sunak's popularity at lowest, 70% survey respondents view the UK PM as 'unfavourably'

In the video, the 43-year-old Indian-origin leader can be seen at work at his desk at 10 Downing Street. He wonders, "Am I the only one here?" and upon realising that he was “home alone", Rishi Sunak goes on to play a target sport with stacked cans of Coca Cola, making Twitter users wonder if it was a “Coca-Cola commercial". “A CocaCola commercial, I thought," one said.

Also read: Is it a new era of austerity in Britain due to Rishi Sunak’s economic policies? UK prime minister says this

The video shows him having spaghetti with maple syrup while watching the 2003 Christmas film ‘Elf.’

Rishi Sunak's video has garnered a lot of attention from netizens with some criticising him while others appreciating his humorous approach.

Also read: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defends inviting Elon Musk to AI summit

One social media user commented, “This is so cringe... Stop trying to be relevant and cool.. you're neither. Even Boris wouldn't have done this and BTW, we didn't vote for you."

Another user stated, “This feels more like Scott lang under house arrest in Antman 2." One user stated, “POOR LARRY HE NEEDS COMPENSATION." One user said, “Not sure how Larry’s going to feel about being in your video, but it was brilliant!" A user reprimanding his efforts said, "So, he has time and money to do all this?"

One user, appreciating Sunak's efforts, said, “Absolutely brilliant Rishi, you’ve made many of us laugh our Christmas socks off."

Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty. The family spent Christmas in their constituency home in Richmond, North Yorkshire.

In a post on X on Christmas Eve, Rishi Sunak said, "On my way home to Yorkshire, I got the opportunity to thank just a few of the amazing people who keep this country going. We're so grateful for all the work that you do - this Christmas and always." Sunak in an official Christmas message urged people to focus on "the promise of a brighter future". He said, "Christmas is a time of peace, joy, compassion. A time of hope and a promise of a better world. And today as we look ahead, let's keep that promise of a brighter future burning into the new year."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.