British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak marked the Christmas holidays with a skit inspired by the 1990s Hollywood film 'Home Alone.' Rishi Sunak posted a video on Instagram and captioned it with, "Merry Christmas from Downing Street."

In the video, the 43-year-old Indian-origin leader can be seen at work at his desk at 10 Downing Street. He wonders, "Am I the only one here?" and upon realising that he was "home alone", Rishi Sunak goes on to play a target sport with stacked cans of Coca Cola, making Twitter users wonder if it was a "Coca-Cola commercial". "A CocaCola commercial, I thought," one said.

Also read: Is it a new era of austerity in Britain due to Rishi Sunak's economic policies? UK prime minister says this The video shows him having spaghetti with maple syrup while watching the 2003 Christmas film 'Elf.'

Rishi Sunak's video has garnered a lot of attention from netizens with some criticising him while others appreciating his humorous approach.

Also read: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak defends inviting Elon Musk to AI summit One social media user commented, "This is so cringe... Stop trying to be relevant and cool.. you're neither. Even Boris wouldn't have done this and BTW, we didn't vote for you."

Another user stated, “This feels more like Scott lang under house arrest in Antman 2." One user stated, “POOR LARRY HE NEEDS COMPENSATION." One user said, “Not sure how Larry’s going to feel about being in your video, but it was brilliant!" A user reprimanding his efforts said, "So, he has time and money to do all this?"

One user, appreciating Sunak's efforts, said, “Absolutely brilliant Rishi, you’ve made many of us laugh our Christmas socks off."

Sunak is married to Akshata Murty, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and author Sudha Murty. The family spent Christmas in their constituency home in Richmond, North Yorkshire.

In a post on X on Christmas Eve, Rishi Sunak said, "On my way home to Yorkshire, I got the opportunity to thank just a few of the amazing people who keep this country going. We're so grateful for all the work that you do - this Christmas and always." Sunak in an official Christmas message urged people to focus on "the promise of a brighter future". He said, "Christmas is a time of peace, joy, compassion. A time of hope and a promise of a better world. And today as we look ahead, let's keep that promise of a brighter future burning into the new year."

