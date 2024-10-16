UK Regulator Weighs Higher Investor Returns After Thames Woes Bite

The UK water regulator is for the first time considering boosting returns for investors, after the crisis at Thames Water pushed up the cost of borrowing across the industry.

Bloomberg
Published16 Oct 2024, 01:20 AM IST
UK Regulator Weighs Higher Investor Returns After Thames Woes Bite
UK Regulator Weighs Higher Investor Returns After Thames Woes Bite

(Bloomberg) -- The UK water regulator is for the first time considering boosting returns for investors, after the crisis at Thames Water pushed up the cost of borrowing across the industry.

Under current plans proposed by Ofwat, equity investors will get a return of 4.8% for the next five-year price control period that starts in April. But the rising cost of debt means the regulator may need to relent on allowed returns, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Thames says it needs a return of at least 5.7% to attract new equity into its business. The heavily indebted utility is desperately seeking new investors to provide as much as £3.3 billion to fix chronic leaks and sewage spills before it runs out of money next year.

Until now, Ofwat officials have privately maintained that its proposed return for investors is generous enough, and is at the upper end of recommendations by analysts. But in making its final ruling, currently due Dec. 19, Ofwat must consider market conditions as well as the arguments put forward by stakeholders.

Since its draft determination in July, the cost of debt has soared. In recent months, Yorkshire Water, Anglian Water and Welsh Water have all borrowed at rates higher than Ofwat has currently factored in, a sign that contagion risks after the default of Thames’ parent company have already started to materialize.

That means Ofwat may need to raise the allowed return in its final determination, said the person familiar, who asked not to be named discussing commercially sensitive matters. In line with previous price reviews, Ofwat is also expected to raise the amount that companies can charge customers and invest, compared to its draft determination in July, the person said.

The regulator is expecting to make its final ruling on the price review, known as PR24, at its board meeting at the end of November, according to the person. That will include a decision on whether to delay the ruling by a month until January. While officials are keen to stick to the current timetable, the process was delayed by UK elections earlier this year. 

Water companies have also pointed out that the energy regulator Ofgem has proposed a higher rate of return for investors — a range of 4.57%-6.35% — and are concerned potential investors would choose energy over water for that reason.

While the exact changes remain undecided, the news is likely to be welcomed by water companies that have said they will be unable to deliver the step-change needed in tackling leaks, pollution and climate change, based on Ofwat’s draft proposals.

In total, the industry wants to spend more than £100 billion by 2030, but Ofwat cut that to £88 billion, capping bill increases by £19 per year.

A lack of investment would be a problem for the new Labour government which has promised to get the highest sustained growth in the Group of Seven countries.

In a major speech to investors on Monday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed to prioritize growth. “It’s time to upgrade the regulatory regime, make it fit for the modern age, harness every opportunity available to Britain,” he said. “We will rip out the bureaucracy that blocks investment.”

--With assistance from Ronan Martin.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 01:20 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUK Regulator Weighs Higher Investor Returns After Thames Woes Bite

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.65
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.65 (-1.67%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.50
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    167.85
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    2.45 (1.48%)

    Federal Bank share price

    198.55
    03:48 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.55 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,870.05
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    14.05 (0.76%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    999.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.08%)

    Infosys share price

    1,957.20
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -1.5 (-0.08%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,110.00
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -102.85 (-1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,045.25
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -56.15 (-5.1%)

    Oil India share price

    559.30
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.8 (-4.57%)

    HDFC Life Insurance Company share price

    714.40
    03:58 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -26.25 (-3.54%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    218.85
    03:52 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -7.65 (-3.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    894.45
    03:59 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    70.65 (8.58%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    727.80
    03:56 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    51.15 (7.56%)

    Sunteck Realty share price

    595.85
    03:50 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.53%)

    FDC share price

    568.70
    03:29 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    35.15 (6.59%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.