UK Seeks to Counter Banker ‘Paralysis’ on Transition Finance

If banks and investors are going to finance the transformation of high-carbon companies into the green corporations of tomorrow, there needs to be a greater acceptance by policymakers and the public that this will make financiers’ portfolios look dirtier.

Bloomberg
Published17 Oct 2024, 05:02 AM IST
UK Seeks to Counter Banker ‘Paralysis’ on Transition Finance
UK Seeks to Counter Banker ‘Paralysis’ on Transition Finance

(Bloomberg) -- If banks and investors are going to finance the transformation of high-carbon companies into the green corporations of tomorrow, there needs to be a greater acceptance by policymakers and the public that this will make financiers’ portfolios look dirtier.

That’s one of the findings from an independent report on so-called transition finance that was commissioned by the UK government and published on Thursday. The Transition Finance Market Review, which gathered input from banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Barclays Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc, determined that a disproportionate focus on already-green companies and net zero targets has discouraged some financial institutions from investing in high-emitting assets or activities, even when “there is an opportunity to support long-term decarbonization.”

Vanessa Havard-Williams, who chaired the review, said in an interview that despite the pressing need to finance the decarbonization of such assets, she has witnessed a “paralysis” among bankers who fear they would face public criticism for providing money to major polluters.

The idea behind the review is to help create credible transition finance structures and “get over some of the unease” bankers feel with regard to defining transition deals, she said.

Already a buzzword in climate finance, transition is supposed to convey the notion of transforming an asset from brown to green. And with trillions of dollars needed to decarbonize everything from heavy industry to airlines and real estate, the low-carbon transition represents a potentially lucrative new business for financial firms. However, without clarity from regulators, the flow of transition finance has been limited.

A key reason for this is the way the market assesses banks’ climate credentials. In recent years, disclosures of financed emissions, which is the greenhouse gas-pollution enabled via loans and investments, have become more prominent, with banks and investors pledging to reduce them to reach a net zero objective. This, in turn, has led to “a singular focus” on that one metric, which has crimped “the financing of high-emitting companies” that could help reduce emissions, according to the review.

“I’m hopeful that by articulating the problem and also the case for financing transition strategies and transition activities, there is more willingness to look in the round at more than financed emissions,” Havard-Williams said.

The transition review, which has backing from the UK Treasury, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the City of London Corporation, provides a framework to scale the market for transition finance and to position the UK as the leading financial hub for such deals.

It makes several recommendations such as requesting that the UK government develop clear decarbonization pathways for industry sectors. “Transition finance will struggle to scale if the real-economy transition isn’t incentivized,” according to the report.

Additionally, the review proposes a move towards “entity-level transition finance,” whereby instead of issuing bonds that fund specific transition projects, companies with credible transition plans can secure “general-purpose transition finance.”

What the 160-page reviews doesn’t provide is a precise definition for transition finance, even though it remains a muddled concept. In broad terms, transition finance constitutes activities that “facilitate an economy-wide transition to net zero consistent.” But its exact parameters are “dynamic” and change over time as technology and understanding evolves, according to the report.

Havard-Williams said the overwhelming feedback from investors and financiers was that they want “a principles-based approach” that can work within existing sustainable finance frameworks, rather than start from scratch in devising a new taxonomy.

As such, the review has devised a Transition Finance Classification System that builds on strategies developed by the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. GFANZ is co-chaired by Mark Carney, who is chair of Bloomberg Inc. and a former Bank of England governor, and Michael R. Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Oct 2024, 05:02 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUK Seeks to Counter Banker ‘Paralysis’ on Transition Finance

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.