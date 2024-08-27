UK shop prices dip for first time in nearly 3 years, survey shows

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INFLATION:UK shop prices dip for first time in nearly 3 years, survey shows

Reuters
Published27 Aug 2024, 04:33 AM IST
UK shop prices dip for first time in nearly 3 years, survey shows
UK shop prices dip for first time in nearly 3 years, survey shows

Aug 27 (Reuters) - British shop prices fell in annual terms this month for the first time since October 2021, pushed down by summer sales of clothes and household goods, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The British Retail Consortium said shop prices fell by 0.3% in August compared with the same month in 2023, after a 0.2% increase in July.

Prices of non-food goods dropped by 1.5%, the biggest fall in just over three years, while food prices increased by 2.0%, slowing from 2.3% in July and marking the smallest rise since November 2021.

"Shop price inflation has fallen again in August as many non-food retailers have kept promotional support due to the unpredictable weather," said Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at market research firm NielsenIQ, which compiles the data.

"Food retailers have introduced more price cuts to help drive incremental sales during the 'summer of sport'," Watkins added, referring to the Paris Olympics and the men's Euro 2024 soccer tournament.

The BRC survey covered prices in major store chains between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7.

The latest official measure of annual consumer price inflation - which includes services as well as shop goods - rose for the first time this year during July to 2.2%, from 2.0% previously.

The Bank of England expects CPI inflation to reach around 2.75% by the end of the year as the effect of sharp falls in energy prices in 2023 fades, before returning to the BoE's target of 2% in the first half of 2026.

The BoE cut interest rates from their 16-year high earlier this month and investors expect at least one more quarter-point reduction before the end of the year. (Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 04:33 AM IST
HomeNewsUK shop prices dip for first time in nearly 3 years, survey shows

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    155.65
    03:53 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.97%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,725.65
    03:54 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    12.3 (0.26%)

    State Bank Of India

    815.35
    03:56 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.1 (0.01%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.60
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    0.55 (0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Elxsi

    7,715.95
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    629.55 (8.88%)

    Honasa Consumer

    507.40
    03:58 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    38.2 (8.14%)

    BLS International Services

    425.90
    03:59 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    28.75 (7.24%)

    PB Fintech

    1,804.00
    03:29 PM | 26 AUG 2024
    119.25 (7.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,067.00315.00
      Chennai
      73,352.00173.00
      Delhi
      72,781.00315.00
      Kolkata
      73,352.0030.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue