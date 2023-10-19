United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and extended support to the country in its “darkest hour" amid its fight against the Hamas militant group in Gaza. In a joint press conference, Rishi Sunak said the UK “absolutely supports Israel's right to defend itself in line with international law" and “go after Hamas". Rishi Sunak also noted that Palestinians, too, are “ victims of the Hamas ".

“I am sorry to be here in such terrible circumstances. In the last two weeks, this country has gone through something that no country, no people should have to endure, least of all Israel...I want to share the deep condolences of the British people and stress that we absolutely support Israel's right to defend itself in line with international law, to go after Hamas," Rishi Sunak said.

The British prime minister welcomed the decision to allow aid into Gaza and said Israel was doing all it could to limit civilian deaths.

"I know that you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians in direct contrast to the terrorists of Hamas which seeks to put civilians in harm's way," Rishik Sunak after meeting Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

Rishi Sunak also acknowledged the “shocking scenes" over the past day, including the aftermath of an explosion at a Gaza hospital, saying “we mourn the loss of every innocent life."

He added: “I welcome your decision yesterday that you took to ensure that routes into Gaza will be opened for humanitarian aid to enter ... I'm proud to stand here with you. In Israel's darkest hour as your friend. We will stand with you in solidarity. We will stand with your people and we also want you to win."

On Wednesday, Joe Biden met the Israeli prime minister and extended support to the country. He also noted that the missile attack on the Gaza hospital was done by the “other team" and not Israel.

