UK supports Israel's right to defend itself, go after Hamas: Rishi Sunak after meeting Netanyahu
'We absolutely support Israel's right to defend itself in line with international law, to go after Hamas,' said Rishi Sunak
United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and extended support to the country in its “darkest hour" amid its fight against the Hamas militant group in Gaza. In a joint press conference, Rishi Sunak said the UK “absolutely supports Israel's right to defend itself in line with international law" and “go after Hamas". Rishi Sunak also noted that Palestinians, too, are “victims of the Hamas".