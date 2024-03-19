UK to Set Out Football Regulation Law After Club Talks Stall
The UK will introduce legislation to set up an independent football regulator to re-distribute revenues between the top-tier Premier League and the lower English Football League, as the government intervenes to try to safeguard the financial sustainability of smaller clubs.
