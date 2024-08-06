UK weather rains on consumer spending in July

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/SPENDING:UK weather rains on consumer spending in July

Reuters
Published6 Aug 2024, 04:40 AM IST
UK weather rains on consumer spending in July
UK weather rains on consumer spending in July

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - British shoppers kept a tight grip on their purse strings last month as rainy weather again dampened their appetite for spending, according to two surveys published on Tuesday.

Barclays said spending on its credit and debit cards fell by 0.3% in annual terms in July, the second drop since February 2021 albeit a less sharp one than June's 0.6% decrease.

The England men's soccer team run to the final of the Euro 2024 tournament boosted spending in pubs and people stocked up for barbecues on July's sunny days, Barclays said.

But two in five people who took part in a Barclays survey said they spent less due to rainy weather during the month and the drop in spending contrasted with growth in prices which is running at about 2%, according to official inflation data.

The British Retail Consortium reported a 0.5% rise in sales values from July 2023. That compared with a 0.2% fall in June but was below an average rise of 1.4% over the past 12 months.

Both surveys showed a fall in non-essential spending.

Jack Meaning, Barclay's chief UK economist, said that behind fluctuations caused by the weather, sports events and concert tours by stars such as Taylor Swift, the bigger picture was one of a recovery in spending power and consumer confidence.

"This, coupled with the fact that the Bank of England has begun to reduce interest rates, should translate into stronger underlying spending growth, as we move through the second half of this year and into 2025," Meaning said.

Britain's economy emerged in early 2024 from a brief and shallow recession in the second half of last year and is expected to grow by 1.25% over 2024 as a whole, the BoE said last week, potentially outpacing France, Germany and Italy.

New Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he will aim to double that pace of economic growth.

The Barclays survey showed confidence in the UK economy hit its highest since February 2022. But respondents turned less confident about their household finances and a third of them expressed concern about a rise in water utility bills announced in July. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Suban Abdulla)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 04:40 AM IST
HomeNewsUK weather rains on consumer spending in July

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    290.10
    03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -12.85 (-4.24%)

    Tata Steel

    149.80
    03:53 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -8.4 (-5.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    310.15
    03:58 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -20 (-6.06%)

    Tata Motors

    1,016.65
    03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    -80.25 (-7.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    934.45
    03:48 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    54.65 (6.21%)

    Cera Sanitaryware

    9,436.35
    03:46 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    510.9 (5.72%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    349.50
    03:29 PM | 25 JUL 2024
    11 (3.25%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs

    3,162.35
    03:29 PM | 5 AUG 2024
    68.1 (2.2%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue