UK-based arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari declared ‘fugitive economic offender’ by Delhi court

A Delhi court on Saturday, July 5, declared UK-based arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari a fugitive economic offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018. The Enforcement Directorate filed a plea accusing him of money laundering and said that Sanjay Bhandari "absconded" to the UK in 2016 after several investigative agencies began scrutinising his activities.

The investing agency filed a criminal case of money laundering against the UK-based arms dealer and others in February 2017.

This comes after India's plea seeking his extradition was recently turned down by a UK court earlier this year. An observation in the UK high court’s decision stated, “Bhandari would be at real risk of extortion, torture or violence in Tihar jail, from other prisoners or prison officials."

Taking cognisance of an Income Tax department charge sheet filed against Sanjay Bhandari under the anti-black money law of 2015, the ED filed a charge sheet against him in 2020. Following this recent ruling, India's position will strengthen in Sanjay Bhandari's case, moving a step closer in pursuing his extradition from the United Kingdom.

Robert Vadra is also in the spotlight in connection with Sanjay Bhandari. Last month, Vadra was issued fresh summons linked to ED's 2023-filed chargesheet. The investigation agency claimed that the arms dealer purchased and renovated a property in London in 2009 using funds allegedly provided by Vadra.