UK-based firm to sell Air India’s four Boeing 747-400 jumbo aircraft

UK-based firm to sell Air India’s four Boeing 747-400 jumbo aircraft1 min read . 10:47 PM IST
- Air India has mandated a UK-based firm to sell its four Boeing 747-400 jumbo planes
A United Kingdom-based company, Skytech-AIC, has been mandated by the Tata Group-owned Air India to sell its four Boeing 747-400 jumbo planes, deregistered by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier this year. Skytech-AIC has confirmed the development.
The four Boeing 747-400 jumbo planes have been used to ferry presidents, vice presidents and prime ministers in the past. They have also been deployed on high density domestic and international routes, according to a report.
"We are honoured to have been selected by India's flag-carrier, Air India for this important assignment and are delighted to welcome them as a remarketing client alongside similarly leading airlines such as Singapore Airlines Group, Kuwait Airways, Air Greenland and Europe’s TUI Group," Skytech-AIC Managing Director Julian Balaam said.
In 2020, Air India, which was then owned by the government, had received two customised Boeing 777 planes equipped with advanced defence systems for ferrying VVIPs. Subsequently, two jumbo jets were pulled out of operations and prior to that, two such aircraft were grounded.
Air India started operating the jumbo aircraft very early. The airline inducted them in 1971. Over the time, however, Air India has started replacing them with Boeing 777s and 787s that have reportedly been found to be more fuel-efficient.
(With agency inputs)
