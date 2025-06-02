Ukraine and Russia to exchange 6,000 wounded soldiers? Here's what Kyiv has to say

The Russia-Ukraine conflict keeps taking new shape every passing day, but this is one day that both sides have decided to take a step back and bring home their wounded soldiers. According to an AFP report, Ukraine and Russia have agreed to bring seriously wounded soldiers back to their respective countries. The exchange of the prisoners of war is set to happen soon, according to reports.

Advertisement

Remains of soldiers to also be exchanged Not only will seriously wounded or sick prisoners be sent back to their respective homelands, be it Russia or Ukraine, but the remains of nearly 6,000 soldiers will also be returned, according to officials from Kyiv. Moreover, both countries have also agreed to send back young soldiers between the ages of 18-25 years.

Also Read | Climate startups are cutting staff, entering bankruptcy as Trump policies bite

"We agreed to exchange all-for-all seriously wounded and seriously sick prisoners of war. The second category is young soldiers who are from 18 to 25 years old -- all-for-all. Also we agreed to return 6,000 to 6,000 bodies of fallen soldiers," Ukraine's lead negotiator and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov was quoted as telling reporters in Istanbul, as per AFP.