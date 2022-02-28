Russia-Ukraine war: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday asked Malayali students still stranded in Ukraine to make use of the special train service proposed to be started by the Ukrainian Railways for transporting students to its western province so that they can be evacuated.

Earlier in the day, the Embassy of India in Kyiv informed that weekend curfew has been lifted in the capital city of Ukraine. The embassy advised all students to make their way to the railway station for onward journey to the western parts. “Ukraine Railways is putting special trains for evacuations," it said.

Hours after this, the Kerala chief minister said efforts were being made to repatriate Malayali students stuck in Ukraine and with weekend curfew being lifted there and the proposed launch of a railway service, the students should make use of the opportunity.

In a tweet, Vijayan requested people from his state stuck in Ukraine to follow the latest updates regarding the evacuation process and stated that the MEA has advised that all queries be directed to @opgang handle on Twitter.

Eighty-two Malayali students, who were studying in Ukraine and left after Russia launched military attack, had arrived in Kerala by Sunday night.

The Kerala government had issued air tickets for Malayali students to travel from Delhi and Mumbai to the southern state.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.