Ukraine Enters New Phase of War With Russia: Dig, Dig, Dig
Matthew Luxmoore , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 07 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST
SummaryRussia is attacking Ukrainian forces at several points along the front line as it seeks to capitalize on its recent capture of the eastern city of Avdiivka.
POKROVSK, Ukraine—Russia is attacking Ukrainian forces at several points along the 600-mile front line as it seeks to capitalize on its recent capture of the eastern city of Avdiivka, its first major battlefield victory in months.
