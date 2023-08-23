Ukraine Hatches Plan to Reopen Black Sea Grain Route, Defying Russian Blockade
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 Aug 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Summary
- Kyiv says ships can avoid Russian strikes and ship grain by hugging the country’s coast. Now it needs insurers on board.
Kyiv is devising a plan with global insurers to reopen a crucial grain-export route for vessels navigating the Black Sea, a shipping lane blockaded by Russia for the past month.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less