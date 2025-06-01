Ukraine pounds Russia with drones, destroys Tu-95 aircraft— What are AI-powered FPV drones? How do they work? EXPLAINED

Ukraine — in an unprecedented covert operation codenamed “Spider Web" — allegedly overseen by President Zelensky, reportedly destroyed at least 40 Russian planes in an attack with the help of AI-powered FPV drones launched from trucks parked inside Russian territory.

What are FPV drones? AI-powered First Person View (FPV) drones are unmanned aerial vehicles enhanced with artificial intelligence to perform advanced tasks with greater precision and autonomy.

By processing real-time video data through AI algorithms, FPV drones are able to avoid obstacles, and carry out mission-specific operations such as surveillance and search and rescue.

FPV drones released remotely; Tu-95, other aircraft destroyed Ukraine released the FPV drones remotely from wooden mobile houses that were transported on trucks inside Russian territory, reported Reuters, citing an official.

Russian aircraft including the Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3 long-range bombers capable of deploying conventional and nuclear weapons as well as the A-50, are reported to have been damaged after Ukraine's drone attack, added Reuters.

How do AI-powered FPV drones work? As the phrase 'First Person View' suggests, FPV drones offer a first-person view of the flight through a live video feed.

The drone system, developed by Ukraine's defense tech cluster Brave1, can deliver two AI-guided FPV (first-person view) strike drones with an operational range of up to 300 kilometers, reported The Kyiv Independent.

Once released, the smaller drones can autonomously locate and hit high-value targets, including aircraft, air defense systems, and critical infrastructure — all without using GPS and any human intervention.

FPV drone features — No reliance on GPS The non-reliance on GPS for navigation, is one of the key features of the AI-powered FPV drones:

1. GPS-independent navigation: Operates without relying on satellite-based GPS, enhancing resilience against jamming or signal loss.

2. SmartPilot system: Utilises advanced visual-inertial navigation, interpreting camera data to determine position and movement.

3. LiDAR technology: LiDAR technology complements the SmartPilot system, boosting precision in complex or cluttered environments.

The cost behind FPV drones A single mission with this AI drone system costs around $10,000 (~ ₹8.5 lakh) —much less than launching a missile, which can be 300 to 500 times more expensive, mentions a report.

Ukraine's ‘Spider Web’ Ukraine's surprise drone attack on Russia comes after the latter, earlier in the day, launched a barrages of Russian missiles and drones, with air sirens lasting for more then 9 hours in Ukraine.

Ukraine's FPV drones hit airfields including the Belaya air base in Russia’s Irkutsk region, more than 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) from Ukraine.