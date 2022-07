Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been trolled on the Internet for posing for the digital cover of Vogue magazine cover with his wife and First Lady, Olena Zelenska, amid a war that has ravaged the country. Ukraine has been at war with Russia since February, leaving thousands of Ukrainians displaced or dead. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched military strikes on Ukraine, terming it a “special military operation".

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena Zelenska posed for a photoshoot for Vogue magazine. While for one photo they were seen sitting closer to each other, another showed them holding hands.

In another picture, Olena Zelenska is seen posing with a broken vehicle. The photo also has three Ukrainian soldiers, standing guard to the First Lady. In one of the pictures shot for the Vogue magazine digital cover, Olena Zelenska posed on the stairs of a building, padded with sand bags used in military bunkers.

The photographs were taken by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz and shared by Olena Zelenska on her official social media handles.

As the Vogue photoshoot of President Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska comes amid a war that has torn Ukraine, it wasn't apparently a hit among the netizens who severely criticised the couple for the photoshoot.

While we send Ukraine $60 billion in aid Zelenskyy is doing photoshoots for Vogue Magazine.



These people think we are nothing but a bunch of suckers. pic.twitter.com/KXkOtTqw8g — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 27, 2022

A Twitter user said, “Massive amount of ukrainian soldiers dying every day, Zelensky : lets have a vogue shooting" while posting a video of Zelenskyy and Zelenska getting ready for the shoot.

Massive amount of ukrainian soldiers dying every day, Zelensky : lets have a vogue shooting pic.twitter.com/BrNPYKZYR6 — Levi (@Levi_godman) July 26, 2022

When you elect an actor as your President, priorities set even in times of a war. Zelenskyy and his wife shoot for a feature in Vogue. pic.twitter.com/n7welD1fJU — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) July 27, 2022

Somehow Zelenskyy finds the time to shoot Vogue covers, attend Bono concerts and hang out with Ben Stiller. Some “war he’s got going on over there! — LivePDDave 🇺🇸 🚨 🥊 (@LivePDDave1) July 27, 2022

People forget about major world events annoyingly fast. I’m not sure that doing a Vogue photo shoot was the best way to remedy that, but I get why Zelenskyy would do it — Mike Ciandella (@MikeCiandella) July 27, 2022

Country is going through a war.

Zelenskyy- Maybe a Vogue photoshoot with wife could help. pic.twitter.com/pkhHl0CJzf — Mahima Pandey (@LegalPandey) July 27, 2022

N numbers of Ukrainian soldiers of dying in the war, and their President #Zelenskyy & his wife do a “wartime theme #Vogue photoshoot. CRINGE. pic.twitter.com/J5MRW64hiV — Vaibhav (@1997Indian) July 27, 2022

As per the latest statistics by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), a total of 5,237 civilians died during Russia's military attack on Ukraine in February 2022. Of those who have lost their lives, 348 were children.

As many as 7,035 people were reported to have been injured due to Russia's war in Ukraine, as of July 24, 2022. The OHCHR has, however, specified that the real numbers could be higher.

Meanwhile, the European Union (EU) has decided to renew sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine for a further six months, until the end of January 2023.