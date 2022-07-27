Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been trolled on the Internet for posing for the digital cover of Vogue magazine cover with his wife and First Lady, Olena Zelenska, amid a war that has ravaged the country. Ukraine has been at war with Russia since February, leaving thousands of Ukrainians displaced or dead. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched military strikes on Ukraine, terming it a “special military operation".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}