Ukraine's Zelensky backs US' 50% tariff on India? 'It's right idea to…'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said that "it's the right idea" to put tariffs on the countries which continue to make deals with Russia.

In an interview with ABC news, Zelensky was asked about the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.

"When you saw [PM] Modi there, who has helped Russia...so did the plan backfire of trying to put sanctions on them?," the interviewer asked Zelensky.

Zelensky responded, “I think the idea to put tariffs on the countries which continue to make deals with Russia, I think, this is right idea…”

Zelensky's statemence came after 50 percent tariff on Indian imports to the US came into effect on August 27 – barring a few sectors. The US had raised its tariff on some Indian goods to 50% — the highest levy applied to any Asian nation — to punish the country for buying Moscow’s oil.

During the interview, Zelensky highlighted the need for for “additional pressure on Putin.”

“We all understand that we need additional pressure on Putin. We need pressure from the United States. And I said that I think President Trump is right about that…,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian President said he is “very thankful to all the partners.”

He, however, highlighed that but some of countries “continue to buy oil and Russian gas. And this is not fair.”

“To be open and to be clear, it's not fair. So we have to stop to buy any kind of energy from Russia…we can't have any deals if we want to solve them [conflict],” Zelensky said.

“I really counted President Trump will do it, will pressure Putin and this is one way how to stop the killer you need to take off his I mean this to take off his weapon. Energy is his weapon,” Zelensky said.

Trump ‘very disappointed’ Amid current tensions between Washington and Delhi over tariffs and purchase of Russian oil, US President Donald Trump said India and the United States have a “special relationship” and there's nothing to worry about as the two countries "just have moments on occasion”.

“I'll always be friends with [PM] Modi… He’s a great prime minister. He's great. But I just don't like what he's doing at this particular moment. But India and the United States have a special relationship. There's nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion,” Trump said in the Oval Office on Friday.

Trump also said he is “very disappointed" that India would be buying “so much oil” from Russia. “I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia, and I let them know that," he said.

"We put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent tariff, very high tariff. I get along very well with [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi, he's great. He was here a couple of months ago,” Trump said in response to a question on his social media post that the US has lost India and Russia to China.

PM Modi responded warmly to Trump's remarks and his positive assessment of the bilateral relations.