Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russia's full-scale military strike on Ukraine entered the sixth day on Tuesday, when Moscow intensified shelling on Kharkiv, the second-largest city of Ukraine.

Today, Russia said it would continue its “military operation" in Ukraine until its goals are met. Reports say large convoy of Russian troops are moving slowly toward the capital city, Kyiv.

India's External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday informed that one Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is calling in ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India's demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by Indian ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine.

Massive build-up of armoured vehicles near Kyiv

A long build-up of armoured vehicles and artillery starting 29 kilometres (18 miles) north of Kyiv, as per satellite images shared by Maxar.

The US satellite imaging company said the column is more than 65 kilometres long and covers the entire road from near Antonov airport outside Kyiv to the town of Prybirsk.

"Some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are travelling two or three vehicles abreast on the road," Maxar said.

EU Seeks to Block Seven Russian Banks From SWIFT

The European Union (EU) is discussing the exclusion of seven Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, including VTB Bank PJSC and Bank Rossiya, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The report said the list is a subset of the banks already facing sanctions from the bloc and doesn’t include Sberbank of Russia PJSC, Russia’s biggest lender, or Gazpromank. The other institutions included on the list are Bank Otkritie, Novikombank, Promsvyazbank PJSC, Sovcombank PJSC and VEB.RF.

SpiceJet sends plane to Slovakia to evacuate stranded Indians

SpiceJet on Tuesday afternoon sent a plane to Kosice in Slovakia to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine. Slovakia shares land border with Ukraine on the western side. Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju is travelling on SpiceJet's special flight to Slovakia as a Special Envoy of the Indian Government to oversee the evacuation, SpiceJet said in a statement.

Ukraine seeks disarmament meeting on Russia's invasion

Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba told a disarmament conference today that Russia had committed war crimes through its indiscriminate shelling of cities like Kharkiv and called for a special meeting that would address Russian aggression and weapons of mass destruction, according to Reuters.

Hungary supports bid for Ukraine to become EU member

Hungary is supporting an initiative by eight European Union leaders to start membership talks with Ukraine, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told an online news briefing on Tuesday. "Hungary backs this initiative and we urge Brussels to put the issue on the agenda," Szijjarto said, referring to an initiative by the presidents of three Baltic states, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria and Slovenia.

Munich fires Russian conductor Gergiev for supporting Putin

Munich Philharmonic has fired Valery Gergiev, Putin ally, as chief conductor. He was sacked because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine. Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter announced the decision after Gergiev didn't respond to Reiter's demand that Gergiev denounce the invasion. “I had expected him to rethink and revise his very positive assessment of the Russian leader," Reiter said. “After this didn’t occur, the only option is the immediate severance of ties."

UN: At least 536 civilian casualties in Ukraine

At least 136 civilians have been killed, including 13 children, and 400 have been injured since Russia invaded Ukraine, a United Nations agency said on Tuesday. "The real toll is likely to be much higher," Liz Throssell, a spokesperson for the U.N. human rights office said. 253 of the casualties were in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in eastern Ukraine.

