Russia-Ukraine war: Seven more flights will land in Delhi on Wednesday carrying stranded Indians from Ukraine under Operation Ganga, news agency ANI reported citing the government sources.

India has launched Operation Ganga to evacuate its citizens stuck in war-hit Ukraine. So far, a total of nine flights have brought back stranded Indian nationals including students.

According to the report, the first flight of Indigo Airlines is taking off from Hungary's capital Budapest on Tuesday evening and will land at Delhi Airport at tomorrow 7:20 am. The Indigo flight has the capacity to carry 216 passengers.

Flights will take off throughout the day from Budapest, Rzeszow, and Bucharest and will be landing at Delhi Airport tomorrow by late evening.

For its evacuation drive, India has deployed around 20 flights from Air India, Indigo, and Spice Jet. Apart from these airlines, the Air Force has also been asked to evacuate Indians from the neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

Air India flights have the capacity of carrying 250 passengers, while IndiGo planes can carry 216 passengers on board.

External Affairs Ministry S Jaishankar on Monday informed that since the initial advisories were issues, over 8,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Monday over the Ukraine crisis. PM Modi said the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indians there are safe and secure.

This was the second high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister during the day over the prevailing situation in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister pointed that the visit of four senior ministers – Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) VK Singh – as his Special Envoys to various nations will energize the evacuation efforts.

The Prime Minister noted that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine’s borders would be despatched on Tuesday.

