India told the UN Security Council that the trajectory of the Ukraine war was a matter of profound concern and the future outlook appears even more disturbing
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the UN Security Council that the need of the hour is to end the war in Ukraine, declared by Russia in February, and added that the nuclear issue was particular anxiety, referring to Vladimir Putin’s recent statement that he was not bluffing when he said he'd be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia.
Briefing the UNSC on the Ukraine war, Jaishankar said, “The trajectory of the Ukraine conflict is a matter of profound concern for the entire international community. The future outlook appears even more disturbing. The nuclear issue is particular anxiety." The briefing was chaired by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna.
The council was addressed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly and Foreign Ministers of other UNSC members.
Jaishankar said that the impact of the war is being felt even in distant regions. "We have all experienced its consequences in terms of surging costs and actual shortages of food grains, fertilizers and fuel," the EAM said, adding, “On this core too, there are good grounds to be worried about what awaits us."
“We must therefore not initiate measures that further complicate the struggling global economy. That is why India strongly reiterates the need for an immediate cessation of all hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," Jaishankar said.
‘THIS CAN’T BE AN ERA OF WAR’
Referring to PM Narendra Modi’s "today's era is not of war" statement to Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, Jaishankar said, “Clearly, as PM Narendra Modi has emphasized, this cannot be an era of war."
The Union minister said, “On our part, we are also providing both humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and economic support to some of our neighbours under economic stress." Jaishankar emphasised that the “need of the hour is to end this conflict in Ukraine and return to the negotiating table.
"This Council is the most powerful contemporary symbol of diplomacy. It must continue to live up to its purpose," Jaishankar said. "The global order that we all subscribe to is based on international law, UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. These principles too must be upheld, without exception."
