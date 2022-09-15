The Centre informed the Supreme Court that it cannot accommodate medical students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine in the Indian universities
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Central government informed the Supreme Court that the medical students who were forced to return to India from Ukraine, owing to the war declared by Russia on the country, cannot be accommodated in the Indian universities. The Centre told the Supreme Court that no provision in the National Medical Commission Act allows it.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Central government informed the Supreme Court that the medical students who were forced to return to India from Ukraine, owing to the war declared by Russia on the country, cannot be accommodated in the Indian universities. The Centre told the Supreme Court that no provision in the National Medical Commission Act allows it.
In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Centre said that allowing such relaxation (accommodating them in the Indian universities) will hamper the standards of medical education in India. The affidavit was filed by the Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, the Centre said that allowing such relaxation (accommodating them in the Indian universities) will hamper the standards of medical education in India. The affidavit was filed by the Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The ministry was responding to a batch of petitions. The petitions sought relief for the Indian students who were forced to abandon their medical courses midway after Russia declared a “special military operation" in Ukraine on 24 February 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The ministry was responding to a batch of petitions. The petitions sought relief for the Indian students who were forced to abandon their medical courses midway after Russia declared a “special military operation" in Ukraine on 24 February 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the affidavit, the Central government said that the students opted to study in foreign countries due to two reasons - poor merit in NEET and affordability. The government said if they allow poor merit students in premier Indian medical colleges may lead to other legal actions from the candidates who could not get seats in these colleges.
In the affidavit, the Central government said that the students opted to study in foreign countries due to two reasons - poor merit in NEET and affordability. The government said if they allow poor merit students in premier Indian medical colleges may lead to other legal actions from the candidates who could not get seats in these colleges.
The government said the Ukraine-returned students won't be able to afford the fee structure in Indian colleges.
The government said the Ukraine-returned students won't be able to afford the fee structure in Indian colleges.
The affidavit said, “It is humbly submitted that in case these students with poor merit are allowed admission in premier medical colleges in India by default, there may be several litigations from those desirous candidates who could not get seats in these colleges and have taken admission in either lesser known colleges or have been deprived of a seat in medical colleges."
The affidavit said, “It is humbly submitted that in case these students with poor merit are allowed admission in premier medical colleges in India by default, there may be several litigations from those desirous candidates who could not get seats in these colleges and have taken admission in either lesser known colleges or have been deprived of a seat in medical colleges."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Further, in case of affordability, if these candidates are allocated private medical colleges in India, they once again may not be able to afford the fees structure of the concerned institution," the government said in the affidavit.
“Further, in case of affordability, if these candidates are allocated private medical colleges in India, they once again may not be able to afford the fees structure of the concerned institution," the government said in the affidavit.