Ukraine-Russia conflict Day 25: Switzerland ready to host negotiations

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy critiqued the fact that Swiss businesses, such as Nestle, continue to operate in Russia
So far Ukraine and Russia have held several rounds of negotiations, but remain divided over key issues
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As Russia-Ukraine conflict enters Day 25, Switzerland has decided to play the role of mediator in resolving the prolonged war. Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said he could organise talks between Kyiv and Moscow soon. "It's a small country with a strong commitment to freedom. It is ready to play the role of a mediator behind the scenes or host negotiations," the Swiss president said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As Russia-Ukraine conflict enters Day 25, Switzerland has decided to play the role of mediator in resolving the prolonged war. Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said he could organise talks between Kyiv and Moscow soon. "It's a small country with a strong commitment to freedom. It is ready to play the role of a mediator behind the scenes or host negotiations," the Swiss president said.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Bern crowd via video link from Kyiv and thanked Switzerland for its solidarity with his country. However, Zelenskyy critiqued the fact that Swiss businesses, such as Nestle, continue to operate in Russia.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Bern crowd via video link from Kyiv and thanked Switzerland for its solidarity with his country. However, Zelenskyy critiqued the fact that Swiss businesses, such as Nestle, continue to operate in Russia.
So far Ukraine and Russia have held several rounds of negotiations, but remain divided over key issues. Moscow wants Ukraine's demilitarization and Kyiv is demanding security guarantees.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
So far Ukraine and Russia have held several rounds of negotiations, but remain divided over key issues. Moscow wants Ukraine's demilitarization and Kyiv is demanding security guarantees.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, more than 100 UK-listed companies have warned of negative effects from the war in Ukraine, with few of them so far quantifying the impact on their earnings, according to research by Bowmore Asset Management.
Meanwhile, more than 100 UK-listed companies have warned of negative effects from the war in Ukraine, with few of them so far quantifying the impact on their earnings, according to research by Bowmore Asset Management.
The majority of the 115 companies the firm identified cautioned about effects specific to their businesses in the region, while many others referred to the broader macroeconomic risk generated by the war, Bowmore said.
The majority of the 115 companies the firm identified cautioned about effects specific to their businesses in the region, while many others referred to the broader macroeconomic risk generated by the war, Bowmore said.
Fighting is raging on multiple fronts in Ukraine, with intense combat underway in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Reports have emerged saying that Ukrainian troops are losing control of the key Azovstal steel plant, now damaged and heavily contested, according to an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Fighting is raging on multiple fronts in Ukraine, with intense combat underway in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Reports have emerged saying that Ukrainian troops are losing control of the key Azovstal steel plant, now damaged and heavily contested, according to an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the UN, the human rights office says that it has recorded a total of 816 civilian deaths and 1,333 civilian injuries since the war began, though it believes the figures are much higher.
As per the UN, the human rights office says that it has recorded a total of 816 civilian deaths and 1,333 civilian injuries since the war began, though it believes the figures are much higher.
The office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General reported that 112 children have been killed since the start of the fighting. More than 140 children have been wounded. At least 37 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged in attacks on eight cities and villages on Saturday.
The office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General reported that 112 children have been killed since the start of the fighting. More than 140 children have been wounded. At least 37 residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged in attacks on eight cities and villages on Saturday.