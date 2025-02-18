Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, February 19, one day after a meeting between senior Russian and US officials, and there are reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump may head to the middle eastern country too, sparking hints that a possible meeting between the three world leaders to end the Ukraine-Russia war.

Zelensky's spokesperson Sergiy Nykyforov said the Ukrainian leader would visit Saudi Arabia with his wife as part of a “long-planned” official visit.

His trip will come one day after Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets US officials as part of what the Kremlin says are efforts to repair Moscow's ties with Washington.

The announcement from the Ukraine side came after the US and the Russian officials said they would be meeting in Riyadh to discuss the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia which would be completing its three years soon. According to the reports, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could travel to Riyadh to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Secretary of State Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will meet with Russian delegation in Riyadh Tuesday,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

It is, however, not clear if Volodymyr Zelensky, too, would be joining the two.

The Ukrainian leader had earlier underlined that Kyiv would not recognise any agreement between America and Russia on the ongoing war without its participation in the talks. Zelensky also said that Ukraine was not informed of the talks between the two countries.