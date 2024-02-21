Ukraine’s Military Spy Chief Says Russia Will Struggle to Keep Up the Fight
SummaryLt. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov said Russians ”don’t have the strength” to achieve the strategic goal of seizing two eastern Ukrainian regions this year.
KYIV, Ukraine—Russia’s capture of the east Ukrainian city of Avdiivka is the clearest sign yet of a shift in the war’s momentum as it approaches its third year.
