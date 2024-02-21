Ukraine’s Military Spy Chief Says Russia Will Struggle to Keep Up the Fight

Ukraine’s leadership, Western military planners and analysts have raised concerns about a lack of equipment and manpower after a failed counteroffensive last year. For its part, Russia has proved able to find recruits for its military. Budanov said the Russian military had 510,000 military personnel in and around Ukraine and has been able to recruit about 30,000 a month. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in December that Ukraine has some 600,000 serving troops of various kinds, although military commanders say that not enough of those are combat-ready.