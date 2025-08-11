Ukraine's Zelensky speaks to PM Modi, proposes meeting on sidelines of UNGA in September: ‘Grateful for his warm words’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, the leaders said, with the latter adding that the they will plan to meet in September during the UN General Assembly.

PM Modi in a post on X also shared the development, saying that he conveyed India's ‘consistent position’ on the need for an early solution to the Russia Ukraine conflict.

Zelensky and Modi also discussed the sanctions imposed on Russia for its war on Ukraine, with the Ukrainian President saying that he highlighted the necessity to stop Russian exports.

“Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” PM Narendra Modi said in a post on X following the conversation.

“India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine,” he added.