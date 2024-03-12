Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Industry

Ukraine struck oil facilities deep inside Russia overnight Tuesday, expanding a campaign of drone attacks on refineries and other petroleum infrastructure that aims to disrupt fuel supplies to the front line and damage Moscow’s most important export industry.

One of the drone attacks hit a large refinery operated by Lukoil, Russia’s second-biggest oil company, in the Nizhny Novgorod region, some 600 miles from the Ukrainian border. The strike caused a fire that spread thick black smoke over the morning sky, according to local authorities and images on social media.

Another drone hit near the town of Kirishi not far from St. Petersburg, Russia’s second largest city, and home to a large refinery. A third attack struck oil-storage tanks in Oryol, a region near the Ukrainian border, authorities said.

The drone attacks demonstrate Ukraine’s ability to strike critical infrastructure deep inside Russian territory. Along with several similar attacks on oil facilities in recent weeks, the energy attacks have caused damage severe enough to prompt monthslong repairs and required Russia to ban gasoline exports to preserve domestic supply.

Western nations have all but cut off direct imports of most energy Russian products, which now mostly end up in places such as China, India and Turkey. But because of the global nature of oil markets, the country’s sway remains formidable over prices everywhere. The disruption to Russia’s exports of valuable fuels has contributed to a recent rise in global diesel and gasoline prices, even as crude prices have remained relatively stable.

The impact on Russia’s military fuel supply is difficult to estimate. Refineries are crucial for Russia’s war effort as tanks, ships and planes need refined products such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

In attacking Russia’s energy heartland, Ukraine must navigate different pressures from Western allies. On the one hand, military advisers from the West have since the early days of the war encouraged Kyiv to target the logistical operations on which Russia’s war machine relies. Yet at the same time, Kyiv has fielded requests to not do anything that could drive up global energy prices.

“Oil refineries are unbelievably vulnerable," said Mikhail Krutikhin, an independent Russian energy analyst. “Ukrainian drone attacks can be very efficient, and they will certainly be continued and expanded."

Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had intercepted some 25 drones in various regions. Later Tuesday, the ministry said it had shot down several Ukrainian drones that took part in an attack in the Kursk region near Russia’s border with Ukraine. In the Oryol region oil-depot attack, the fire spread and local authorities had to evacuate 17 people from nearby buildings, local authorities said.

Ukraine’s defense ministry declined to comment on the drone strikes.

Russian refineries were built to provide protection against catastrophic damage. The plants were mostly designed according to Soviet construction codes that require them to be spread out across up to 60 process units, according to JPMorgan Chase strategist Natasha Kaneva. This builds in resilience against traditional air bombing.

Lukoil’s Nizhny Novgorod plant, which was struck on Tuesday, had already lowered throughput earlier this year because of unspecified incidents at a gasoline-producing unit in January. The reduction boosted domestic Russian gasoline prices, which, in turn, prompted the government to institute the ban on exports of the road fuel for six months from this month.

A full repair of such facilities would usually take no more than a couple of months. But sanctions have tightened Moscow’s access to Western parts, on which much of Russia’s energy industry has been built over the past few decades.

Russia has been able to source some Western parts via third countries but the process is complicated and slow, especially for specialized parts needed for oil-and-gas facilities. Russian and Chinese equivalents, meanwhile, are sometimes incompatible.

“With a bit of luck, [Kyiv’s drones] can damage not just pipelines, but also compressors, valves, control units, and other pieces of equipment that are tricky to replace because of sanctions," Sergey Vakulenko, a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center and a former Russian energy executive, wrote in a recent analysis.

“You can’t replace a faulty clutch in a BMW with a similar part from a Russian-made Lada, the same applies in industry. And “making do" with what’s available creates a host of knock-on problems," he wrote.

In Russia, domestic-fuel supplies are a particularly sensitive issue for the government and oil companies in the run-up to presidential elections this month. Inflation is already running above 7%.

A fuel crisis last year showed how Russia—despite ranking as one of the world’s top petroleum exporters—is vulnerable to shortages on the home front. A surge in prices led to a ban on diesel and gasoline exports in the early fall.

Separately on Tuesday, Russia said its forces had repelled attempts by Ukrainian armed groups to cross from Ukraine into the Belgorod and Kursk regions using tanks and artillery.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence service, told Ukrainian media that these units comprised Russian citizens fighting as part of Ukraine’s security forces.

Meanwhile, Russian state news agency TASS reported that an Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed in Russia’s Ivanovo region with 15 people onboard, including eight crew members and seven passengers.

Kate Vtorygina and Ian Lovett contributed to this article.

