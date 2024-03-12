Ukrainian Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Industry
Georgi Kantchev , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Mar 2024, 08:53 PM IST
SummaryThe campaign of attacks on refineries and other petroleum infrastructure aims to disrupt fuel supplies to Moscow’s front line and damage its export industry.
Ukraine struck oil facilities deep inside Russia overnight Tuesday, expanding a campaign of drone attacks on refineries and other petroleum infrastructure that aims to disrupt fuel supplies to the front line and damage Moscow’s most important export industry.
