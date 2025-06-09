Ukrainian President Zelensky urges Donald Trump to step up, says, ‘Putin does not want to end this war’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country is ready to agree to a ceasefire — but only if Russian President Vladimir Putin halts aggression too. Zelensky accused Putin of aiming for the “total defeat” of Ukraine and urged the US to step up efforts to broker peace.

Speaking to ABC News, Zelensky expressed Ukraine’s willingness to pause hostilities.

“We are ready to lay down our arms without conditions — if Russia will, too,” Zelensky said in the interview.

He said Ukraine would even forgo security guarantees from the US, which it has long demanded in lieu of NATO membership, in exchange for a 30-day cessation of hostilities.

“Putin is a murderer” Zelensky strongly criticised the Russian leader’s intentions, comparing the invasion to a massacre.

“We are not kids with Putin at the playground in the park,” Zelensky said. “This is why I am saying he is a murderer who came to this park to kill the kids.”

“I feel strongly that Putin does not want to finish this war. Inside his mind, it's impossible to end this war without total defeat of Ukraine.”

US can stop the war, says Zelensky The Ukrainian president insisted that the US holds the key to halting the war.

“I am convinced that the president of the United States has all the powers and enough leverage to step up,” Zelensky told the news outlet.

“Probably people don't realize that,” he added. “They have to understand that we are under strikes, under attack every day.”

He said US President Trump has the global influence to bring European allies together for a unified pressure campaign on the Kremlin.

“They [European leaders] are all looking at President Trump as a leader of the free world … and they are waiting for him,” he said.

“Only hard pressure will stop Putin” Zelensky maintained that Putin will only agree to peace if faced with forceful diplomatic and military opposition.

“Only hard pressure from the U.S. and allies can make Putin pragmatic,” he told ABC.

“Then they will stop the war.”

He noted that Russia has previously continued bombing even during supposed “temporary ceasefires.”

Operation Spiderweb and Kremlin’s reaction The interview came just days after Ukraine launched Operation Spiderweb, a bold military strike that reportedly rattled Russian infrastructure.

The Kremlin denounced the assault as an “act of terrorism,” but Zelenskyy dismissed the charge.

“It’s a clean and clear military operation,” he said. “It’s a step that showed everyone that we do not want this war. We do not want to fight.”

“We understand the Russians better” Zelensky emphasised Ukraine’s historical familiarity with Russia, implying that Western leaders don’t fully grasp Moscow’s mindset.

“Trust me, we understand the Russians much better … than the Americans understand the mentality of Russians. We are neighbors for ages,” he said.

Ceasefire talks continue amid uncertainty While the US has conducted bilateral talks with both Ukraine and Russia, and delegations met recently in Istanbul, Zelensky signaled deep skepticism about any genuine Russian interest in peace.

“We don’t really know if they will stop this war,” he said. “We have to prepare such plans, and we are not stopping.”