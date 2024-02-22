UK’s House of Commons Descends Into Chaos Over Vote on Gaza Ceasefire
A spat over a non-binding vote on the Israel-Hamas war triggered chaotic scenes in the UK’s House of Commons, after the Scottish National Party walked out of the chamber in protest and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives also refused to cast their ballots.
(Bloomberg) -- A spat over a non-binding vote on the Israel-Hamas war triggered chaotic scenes in the UK’s House of Commons, after the Scottish National Party walked out of the chamber in protest and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives also refused to cast their ballots.