Vibhu Agarwal, and the hard landing of his ₹100 crore soft-core empire
Soumya Gupta 13 min read 24 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
From a family business distributing TMT rebars and cement in Lucknow, Vibhu Agarwal built Ullu, the super-successful streaming app that became synonymous with bold and sexually explicit content. It’s all over for now.
Mumbai: Six years ago, an unassuming businessman from Lucknow hosted a glittery launch party in Mumbai, surrounded by beautiful, well-dressed actors and actresses, loud reporters, and flashing cameras. With bright yellow ‘U’s—the first alphabet of the Ullu app—displayed on massive boards in the back, Vibhu Agarwal attempted to explain how he came upon such an unusual name for his new streaming service.
